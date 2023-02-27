Cape Hatteras Seashore seeks public comment on new pathway direction

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The people of Buxton may have a new path to the Cape Hatteras shoreline and services.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore invites the public to review and comment on an environmental assessment for the construction of a new multi-use pathway along Lighthouse Road, in the Hatteras Island District. This assessment will be open for public comment from Feb. 27 to March 28.

The new path would let people from Buxton village travel safely and accessibly through areas of Cape Hatteras like the lighthouse, Museum of the Sea, and beach accesses.

Two alternatives and an analysis of their potential impacts are presented for public review in the Construct Multi-use Pathway in Hatteras Island District EA and newsletter.

No Action Alternative A – Current Management

A multi-use pathway would not be constructed along Lighthouse Road and current management of the area would continue.

Preferred Alternative B – Construct a multi-use pathway

A 1.6-mile-long paved multi-use pathway would be constructed on one side of the road in two segments.

Elements of the pathway include wayfinding signage, benches, bollards and the reconfiguration of the Seashore entrance for intersection improvements and connections to local sidewalks.

A standard five-foot vegetative buffer parallel to Lighthouse Road from N.C. Highway 12 to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and beach access areas would be created to enhance safety.

The multi-use pathway would follow American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards with a minimum of 10-foot wide path for two-way bike travel.

An educational plaza with comfort station and picnic tables, benches and bike racks would be constructed.

This alternative would allow bicycles, electric bicycles and motorized wheelchairs on the new pathway.

This alternative would not allow equestrian use on the new pathway.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said that public comment on issues like this is an important element in making the area fit for their community. If you cannot attend in person then you may submit your comments electronically here or by mailing the Superintendent at 1401 National Park Dr., Manteo, N.C. 27954.

Map showing segments of the multi-use pathway project described in Preferred Alternative B. (Cape Lookout National Seashore)

