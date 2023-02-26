Wilson Prep tops Pamlico County boys in state playoffs, coach Sadler’s final game

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson Prep beat Pamlico County boys in the third round of the state boys basketball tournament in class 1A 82-56. Hurricane’s head coach and teacher Earl Sadler Jr.’s final game of a 30-year coaching career.

“It’s time. It has just been great, kids have been great, and God has really blessed us at Pamlico,” coach Sadler said, “All good things must come to an end. It’s time for the next generation to take over. I just appreciate it.”

1A STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFF RESULTS ROUND 3

BOYS

Wilson Prep 82, Pamlico County 56

Bertie 79, West Columbus 37

Chatham Charter 56, Washington County 49

GIRLS

North Duplin 62, Perquimans 54

Southside 69, Northwest Halifax 42

