South Central girls fall to Terry Sanford in state playoffs

Area scores for 3A and 4A playoffs included
Terry Sanford vs South Central
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central girls got down big in the first half and fell to Terry Sanford in the third round of the state 3A girls basketball tournament on Saturday 66-58.

3A State basketball tournament third round results

Girls

Terry Sanford 66, South Central 58

Rocky Mount 74, Southern Durham 51

Boys

Northern Nash 54, Seventy-First 48

4A State basketball tournament third round

Girls

Panther Creek 69, D.H. Conley 49

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

