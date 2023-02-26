South Central girls fall to Terry Sanford in state playoffs
Area scores for 3A and 4A playoffs included
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central girls got down big in the first half and fell to Terry Sanford in the third round of the state 3A girls basketball tournament on Saturday 66-58.
3A State basketball tournament third round results
Girls
Terry Sanford 66, South Central 58
Rocky Mount 74, Southern Durham 51
Boys
Northern Nash 54, Seventy-First 48
4A State basketball tournament third round
Girls
Panther Creek 69, D.H. Conley 49
