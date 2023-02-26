South Central girls fall to Terry Sanford in state playoffs

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central girls got down big in the first half and fell to Terry Sanford in the third round of the state 3A girls basketball tournament on Saturday 66-58.

3A State basketball tournament third round results

Girls

Terry Sanford 66, South Central 58

Rocky Mount 74, Southern Durham 51

Boys

Northern Nash 54, Seventy-First 48

4A State basketball tournament third round

Girls

Panther Creek 69, D.H. Conley 49

