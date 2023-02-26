Advertise With Us
Show Boat Cabaret raises money for Belhaven Public Library

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people enjoyed a night of music, a bit of theater, and some good food to help raise money for the Belhaven Public Library.

The library held its first-ever fundraiser, which took place at the Wilkinson Center in Belhaven.

ECU students, Elizabeth City State’s Director of Choral activities, and local performers sang songs from the musical and performed different acts.

WITN’s Dave Jordan served as the emcee for the event.

The money raised from the event will be used to buy computers and laptops for the library.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

