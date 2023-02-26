Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

One dead, one injured in Rocky Mount shooting

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead, and another person is injured after a shooting in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning.

Rocky Mount Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 A.M. at the Shell Food Mart on Raleigh Boulevard.

Officers say they found 25-year-old Nhazavias Coppedge dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police also say Zakiya Jones, 22, was also on the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries where she was treated and released.

Detectives are on scene and say they believe that the shooting was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
New Bern woman wins $250,000 top prize in new scratch-off
Juan Cruz, Jr, 34
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 34-year-old man
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace

Latest News

RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 0226
An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount.
11-year-old injured in overnight Rocky Mount shooting
Houston vs ECU Basketball
Houston vs East Carolina Basketball
NCEL 02-25-2023
NCEL 02-25-2023