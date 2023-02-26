North Pitt girls hit buzzer beater in overtime to edge Southwest Onslow in state third round

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the areas top girls basketball teams, with two of the top girls basketball players, battled down to the final horn of overtime Saturday night with North Pitt edging Southwest Onslow 63-61.

North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones dished off to Tanisia Jenkins who hit the game winning basket with about one second left on the clock in overtime to lift them to victory.

Jones had over 40 points in the game.

Southwest Onslow star Armani Reid scored over 30 but fouled out early in the overtime period. Her teammates battled and had a free throw try to take the lead in the final seconds.

North Pitt moves on to host Northeastern on Tuesday in the 4th round of the state 2A playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.