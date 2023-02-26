Advertise With Us
Farmville Central boys roll past East Carteret in state basketball tournament

Jags will host fourth round Tuesday
East Carteret vs Farmville Central Basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys got up early and left no doubt as they rolled past East Carteret in the state playoffs third round 86-32 on Saturday night. It’s the second straight season the Mariners had a great season ended by Farmville Central in the state tournament.

STATE 2A BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 3RD ROUND

Farmville Central 86, East Carteret 32

South Granville 62, Greene Central 57

Goldsboro 84, Franklin Academy 43

Hertford County 81, Trask 70

