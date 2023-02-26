ECU men’s basketball falls to #1 ranked Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marcus Sasser scored 22 points to help top-ranked Houston beat East Carolina 76-57 and clinching outright possession of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Tramon Mark added 20 points for the Cougars. J’Wan Roberts had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Houston win its ninth straight game.

Sasser left the game briefly in the first half after rolling his right ankle.

Ezra Ausar had 15 points to lead East Carolina. The Pirates made just 3 of 25 shots before halftime in their first visit from a No. 1-ranked team.

The Pirates played in front of a packed Minges Coliseum. Just under 7,600 fans on hand and ECU posted they sold out tickets for the game.

The Pirates are home again on Wednesday when they host Tulane.

