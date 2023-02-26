Advertise With Us
Early morning fire breaks out at ECU student living complex

The Landing says the fire broke out around 5:00 A.M.
The Landing says the fire broke out around 5:00 A.M.(WITN Web Team)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An apartment complex for students was evacuated early Sunday morning after the building burst into flames.

According to an email sent to residents at The Landing in Greenville Building 5 caught fire at around 5:00 A.M.

One resident tells WITN that a car ran through a parking spot, over the curb, and straight into an air conditioning unit which caused the building to catch fire.

The resident also says that the fire spread up the side of the building causing a portion of the roof to collapse.

The complex says that the Greenville Fire Department extinguished the fire and has given an all clear for some residents to return while others are still unable to get back into the units due to water mitigation.

The Landing says that no injuries were reported during the fire.

