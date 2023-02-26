Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
New Bern woman wins $250,000 top prize in new scratch-off
Juan Cruz, Jr, 34
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 34-year-old man
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace

Latest News

A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand
RUSSELL'S FIRST ALERT 0226
An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount.
11-year-old injured in overnight Rocky Mount shooting