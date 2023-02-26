Advertise With Us
11-year-old injured in overnight Rocky Mount shooting

An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount.
An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount.(Canva)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating an overnight shooting involving a young boy.

Rocky Mount Police says the department responded to 2236 Meadowbrook Road at 1:30 A.M. on Sunday after getting a call about a child being shot.

Police say they will not release the 11-year-old boy’s name but say that his injuries are non-life-threatening and is currently being treated at ECU Health Medical Center.

RMPD says that they believe that the shooting was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

