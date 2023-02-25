Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in in Wallace Friday night.

Wallace Police say the shooting happened at 11:00 P.M Friday night in the parking lot of 814 N. Norwood Street.

Officials say Chief Crayton contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and asked that they carry out the investigation.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

WITN has reached out to Wallace PD for more details.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville
Appeals court upholds Outer Banks bridge plan
Crystal Peffer
POLICE: Mom found unresponsive with drugs in reach of toddler
ECU baseball team
Saturday’s ECU baseball game against UNC has been postponed
New Bern woman wins $250,000 top prize in new scratch-off

Latest News

Juan Cruz, Jr, 34
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 34-year-old man
First Alert Forecast For February 25, 2023
JH Rose signing day
JH Rose signing day
ECU Men's Basketball
ECU Men's Basketball