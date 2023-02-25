SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in in Wallace Friday night.

Wallace Police say the shooting happened at 11:00 P.M Friday night in the parking lot of 814 N. Norwood Street.

Officials say Chief Crayton contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and asked that they carry out the investigation.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time.

WITN has reached out to Wallace PD for more details.

