Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold & Rainy Saturday followed by slow warm up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the type of day that’ll put the “lazy” in the phrase: “Lazy Saturday,

Your Saturday will be a cold one, only getting to a high of 49F which is significantly colder than the temperatures we’ve been seeing all across ENC the last few days. We will also see rain showers on and off in the afternoon through the evening. Chance of showers increasing along the coast with the expected rainfall amount around a half of an inch.

The clouds will stick around for Saturday night which will bring temperatures down to a low of 41F with northerly winds of 5 to 10 mph.

If you’re not a fan of the rain, you’re in lucky because Sunday will be the day that the skies will partially clear up and we’ll see more sunshine. We’ll reach a high of 63F, and from here ENC will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures over the next few days.

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Cloudy skies early then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunshine. High 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

