Rose football seniors Carmichael, Smith sign college deals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose football had a couple of players sign to play in the college ranks today in Greenville. Jnari Carmichael committed to join the Chowan University program and Dalma Smith signed with Rocky Mount’s North Carolina Wesleyan.

“The coach is a new coach this year he is a pretty straightforward guy. He talk to me how a regular person would talk to me. When I got there he communicated with me well. He showed a lot of love to me,” says Jnari Carmichael, “This day means a lot to me coming off a big injury like my ACL. I never thought I would play college football or play football again. I just believe in myself, belief in God, and my family believes in me as well. This day just really means a lot to me.”

“It feels really good after a good four years of hard work. It finally pays off to finally get to play some college football,” says Dalma Smith, “I like it there, everyone is really close. First time I talked to the coach we clicked automatically.”

