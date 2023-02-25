Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Norfolk Southern Police Department is confirming a freight train derailed in Lexington Saturday morning.

It happened between milepost 319.6 and 320.9. Someone at the Norfolk Southern Police Department says there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public.

The derailment led to delays for Amtrak passengers.

Piedmont Train 75 is now stopped in Greensboro (GRO) due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks ahead. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 25, 2023

Amtrak had little context to provide about the delay. However, a spokesperson says Train 75 arrived in Charlotte (its last stop) at 3:40 p.m., which was two and a half hours late.

Details about the cause of the derailment were unavailable at the time of this article. WITN has made multiple attempts to gather details from Norfolk Southern’s media team as well as from Amtrak’s media team about the cause of the crash. As soon as information is confirmed, this story will be updated.

This derailment comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month, leading to the release of toxic chemicals.

