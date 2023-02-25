Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 34-year-old man

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man that has been missing for the last two weeks.

Authorities say Juan Cruz, 34, was last seen outside of the Nash County Jail on February 10th.

Deputies say that Cruz suffers from a possible cognitive impairment injury and want to return him to his group home.

Officials say Cruz is 5′7″, 200lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Cruz was last known to be wearing dark gray shirt, black pants and black shoes and is known to frequent Sharpsburg, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Washington, NC

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 459-4121.

