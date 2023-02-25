Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 34-year-old man

Juan Cruz, Jr, 34
Juan Cruz, Jr, 34(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man that has been missing for the last two weeks.

Authorities say Juan Cruz, 34, was last seen outside of the Nash County Jail on February 10th.

Deputies say that Cruz suffers from a possible cognitive impairment injury and want to return him to his group home.

Officials say Cruz is 5′7″, 200lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Cruz was last known to be wearing dark gray shirt, black pants and black shoes and is known to frequent Sharpsburg, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and Washington, NC

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 459-4121.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville
Appeals court upholds Outer Banks bridge plan
Crystal Peffer
POLICE: Mom found unresponsive with drugs in reach of toddler
ECU baseball team
Saturday’s ECU baseball game against UNC has been postponed
New Bern woman wins $250,000 top prize in new scratch-off

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For February 25, 2023
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wallace
JH Rose signing day
JH Rose signing day
ECU Men's Basketball
ECU Men's Basketball