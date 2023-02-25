ECU men’s basketball hoping for big crowd as they host #1 Houston Saturday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball has won its last two games at home and three of its last four games overall. But this Houston team coming in is number one in the nation. The Cougars have not lost on the road. It’s the first time the Pirates have ever hosted the number one team in the land and coach Mike Schwartz knows that in itself is exciting.

“The atmosphere we will hopefully have in here on Saturday night. I think we have the best fanbase in the country. It has been awesome, it has helped us win games in this building. I think it is exciting for Greenville, ECU, everybody Pirate Nation to know it’s going to be a great atmosphere in there,” says ECU head coach Mike Schwartz, “For it to be a factor, we have to do our part. That’s as plain as it gets. For the home court or the fans to be a factor in the game energy-wise we have to give ourselves a chance. Give them a reason to be in the game like that, especially late game.”

ECU and Houston are tip-off 8 PM on Saturday.

