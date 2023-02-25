11 ECU comes back to beat #12 UNC in front of largest crowd ever at Clark-LeClair Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The #11 ECU baseball team was down into the 8th inning but rallied to be #12 UNC 6-5 on Friday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville.

The largest crowd in stadium history attended the game. Officially 6,003 people.

Trey Yesavage got the start and went 6 innings, giving up 1 run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Heels starter Max Carlson went 7 shutout innings and only gave up 2 hits. He struck out 9.

The Pirates came alive when Carlson came out. They scored 6 runs in the 8th. Josh Moylan, Joey Berini, Lane Hoover, and Luke Nowak all drove in a run in the inning. Jacob Starling drove in 2 runs.

The Heels scored two runs in the 9th. Zach Root was able to close the door and got the save.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman came in and got two outs in the 8th. He got the win for the Pirates.

ECU and UNC will play again on Sunday at UNC first pitch at 1 PM.

