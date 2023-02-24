Two years after Jacksonville transgender murder, $15,000 reward remains active

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police and the FBI continue to search for those responsible for the murder of a transgender woman that happened two years ago Friday.

Jenna Franks’ body was found on February 24, 2021, near Ellis Boulevard and White Street near a bike trail. Federal investigators say whoever killed Franks is likely familiar with the area.

The FBI announced a $10,000 reward in the case about three months after the murder, saying her killing was being investigated as a possible hate crime. That reward was on top of a reward of up to $5,000 by Jacksonville police.

The Bureau said they don’t know if Franks knew her attacker or if there was more than one person involved. A special agent investigating the case said evidence shows that the woman willingly met who killed her, not knowing her life would end.

The FBI says it has recovered a lot of evidence and they hope someone will come forward to provide that missing piece to solve the homicide.

Anyone with information on Franks’ death should call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

