Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

TSA completes installation of 3-D x-ray machine at PGV

The new technology became operational on Friday.
The new technology became operational on Friday.(TSA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials from the Transportation Security Administration announced a new 3-D x-Ray will be used at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Computed tomography is a sophisticated machine that can generate a 3-D image based on the 2-D x-ray it captures. The TSA says these machines let travelers keep contents in their carry-ons during screening while in the screening bin. They were installed earlier this week and are ready for operation now.

TSA officers will be able to manipulate the image to allow a better view of the carry-on’s content, which will ultimately reduce the number of bag checks.

The opening to the x-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional x-ray unit so TSA tells travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for help.

“Use of CT technology at our security checkpoints is a win-win for TSA and passengers,” said Jennifer Gordon, TSA Federal Security Director for PGV. “We get increased detection capability which leads to fewer bag checks, and passengers get to leave their electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags which speeds up the process.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville
Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Appeals court upholds Outer Banks bridge plan
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum

Latest News

New Bern woman wins $250,000 top prize in new scratch-off
Raleigh Police Department
Juvenile with AR-15 detained at Raleigh high school basketball game
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details
The fire began on February 11th.
Massive Wayne County fire still smoking nearly two weeks later