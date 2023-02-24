TSA completes installation of 3-D x-ray machine at PGV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials from the Transportation Security Administration announced a new 3-D x-Ray will be used at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Computed tomography is a sophisticated machine that can generate a 3-D image based on the 2-D x-ray it captures. The TSA says these machines let travelers keep contents in their carry-ons during screening while in the screening bin. They were installed earlier this week and are ready for operation now.

TSA officers will be able to manipulate the image to allow a better view of the carry-on’s content, which will ultimately reduce the number of bag checks.

The opening to the x-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional x-ray unit so TSA tells travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for help.

“Use of CT technology at our security checkpoints is a win-win for TSA and passengers,” said Jennifer Gordon, TSA Federal Security Director for PGV. “We get increased detection capability which leads to fewer bag checks, and passengers get to leave their electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags which speeds up the process.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.