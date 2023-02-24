Advertise With Us
Swim Guide gives an ‘all-clear’ on the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico

Sound Rivers
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sound River releases its latest water-quality results and how to stay informed in the future.

Sound Rivers’ water-quality testing results have been announced and all 11 sites for the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds came back clean.

“All 11 of the locations sampled this week are in the clear, and were below EPA’s standard for E. coli bacteria in recreational waters. We hope everyone is able to get out and enjoy this warm weather and clean water!” said Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell.

Sound Rivers says another smaller-scale test will run until Memorial Day and then the summer program will restart. They emphasize that water quality safety is not just reserved for the summer, so the organization will continue to test year-round.

Currently, water samples are being taken and tested from public-access points at Falls Lake and Buffaloe Road in Raleigh; the River Walk in Clayton; Port Terminal and Town Common in Greenville; Washington waterfront and Dinah’s Landing in Washington; Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek; Lawson Creek and Glenburnie parks in New Bern; and off of Midyette Street in Oriental.

The next date results will be released is March 30, and updated every Friday afternoon. Results can be found at soundrivers.org/swimguide.

