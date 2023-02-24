Advertise With Us
Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say a person who attempted to rob an individual in the parking lot of the University Square Shopping Center on East 10th Street ended up getting shot by the victim.

That happened just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

A short time later, officers saw a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle description on Greenville Boulevard, near Golden Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but they say it continued leading to a police pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end on Haven Drive where the people in the car attempted to flee on foot. All three were apprehended.

One of the three was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

The other two are at GPD Headquarters for further questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

