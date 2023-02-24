Advertise With Us
Surveillance pictures lead to arrest of Newport man in Dollar General theft

Bryan Ward
Bryan Ward(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says a man the public helped identify through surveillance pictures they provided has now been arrested and charged in a theft.

Wednesday the sheriff’s office released the pictures as it sought help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a theft Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 24 in Bogue.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Michael Ward of Newport, is now charged with one count of larceny and was released on a $30,000.00 bond.

