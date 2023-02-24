Streets reopens following business fire in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two streets have reopened following a business fire in New Bern.

Broad Street and Middle Street are now open after being closed to accommodate emergency response crews.

The City of New Bern Fire-Rescue responded to 335 Middle Street around 8:58 p.m. Thursday to a fire call. The building’s sprinkler system contained the fire until fire crews arrived on the scene.

They say the cause of the fire is unintentional and there were no injuries to business staff or fire crews. There was no significant water damage to the building where the fire occurred.

