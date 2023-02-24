Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Streets reopens following business fire in New Bern

Broad Street and Middle Street reopen after Thursday night fire
Broad Street and Middle Street reopen after Thursday night fire(City of New Bern Fire-Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two streets have reopened following a business fire in New Bern.

Broad Street and Middle Street are now open after being closed to accommodate emergency response crews.

The City of New Bern Fire-Rescue responded to 335 Middle Street around 8:58 p.m. Thursday to a fire call. The building’s sprinkler system contained the fire until fire crews arrived on the scene.

They say the cause of the fire is unintentional and there were no injuries to business staff or fire crews. There was no significant water damage to the building where the fire occurred.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum
The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.
Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit
Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two felons

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
First Alert Forecast for Friday, February 24th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, February 24th at 4:30am
RECORD BREAKING FEBRUARY TEMPERATURES (2023)
Well, it’s hot, hot, HOT breaking record temperatures all across ENC
Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville