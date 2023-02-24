Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Gabby

up for adoption with Saving Graces 4 Felines(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a adorable to bring into your loving home, look no further than Gabby!

Gabby was found at a school by some concerned students.

Luckily, one of the teachers at the school was an experienced Saving Graces 4 Felines foster mom and brought her in.

Gabby is a spunky and friendly girl that is great with small children, cats, and dogs.

She plays well with others and is looking for a home full of love.

If you would like to adopt Gabby or another foster kitten or cat, you can contact Saving Graces at their email.

The adoption fee is $95 and a good veterinarian reference is required.

