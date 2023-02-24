Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Gabby
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a adorable to bring into your loving home, look no further than Gabby!
Gabby was found at a school by some concerned students.
Luckily, one of the teachers at the school was an experienced Saving Graces 4 Felines foster mom and brought her in.
Gabby is a spunky and friendly girl that is great with small children, cats, and dogs.
She plays well with others and is looking for a home full of love.
If you would like to adopt Gabby or another foster kitten or cat, you can contact Saving Graces at their email.
The adoption fee is $95 and a good veterinarian reference is required.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.