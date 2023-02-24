Saturday’s ECU baseball game against UNC has been postponed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game against North Carolina has been postponed on Saturday. The Pirates and Tar Heels are still on for Friday night at 5 PM. They plan to play Sunday in Chapel Hill at 1 PM.

According to ECU athletics, “The game will be rescheduled for a later date in Greenville. Tickets for Saturday’s postponed affair will be honored for the rescheduled contest.”

The fan fest originally scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 has also been canceled.

