Saturday's ECU baseball game against UNC has been postponed

They plan to play Friday night in Greenville, Sunday in Chapel Hill
ECU baseball team
ECU baseball team(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game against North Carolina has been postponed on Saturday. The Pirates and Tar Heels are still on for Friday night at 5 PM. They plan to play Sunday in Chapel Hill at 1 PM.

According to ECU athletics, “The game will be rescheduled for a later date in Greenville. Tickets for Saturday’s postponed affair will be honored for the rescheduled contest.”

The fan fest originally scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 has also been canceled.

