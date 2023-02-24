Advertise With Us
Public safety Town Hall held in Greenville

The Greenville City Council hosts a public safety town hall.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville City Council hosted a Town Hall on public safety Thursday night.

The question and answer session took place inside the E-C-U student center off 10th Street.

City leaders that were present included Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls and ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell.

Barnwell says crime in Greenville is returning to pre-pandemic levels. “There’s nothing alarming other than seeing a slight increase in criminal activity in crimes for 2022 as opposed to 2021. That simply means we were adversely affected by COVID and the shutdowns during 2020 and 2021. We’re coming back to a sense of normalcy in 2022. Therefore, our crime is going back up, it’s just going back to 2019 numbers.”

Barnwell says ECU police will host a ‘night walk’ with students in the spring to find bad lighting spots, to ensure safety for students walking around at night.

