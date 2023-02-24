POLICE: Mom found unresponsive with drugs in reach of toddler

ROANOKE RAPIDS N.C. (WITN) - A mother has been arrested after police said they found her passed out with drugs and her three-year-old child nearby.

Roanoke Rapids police have charged Crystal Peffer with child abuse, resist delay and obstruct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers say around 1:20 p.m. Thursday they were called to Sheraton Drive for a possible overdose. They found the woman unresponsive and police were about to revive her.

They saw drug paraphernalia all over the room, and found a small amount of fentanyl on top of a dresser, police say all that was in reach of the toddler.

Peffer was jailed on a $3,000 bond and has a court date of March 17th.

The child was taken to the hospital for observation and is now with a family member. Police said the Department of Social Services was briefed on what happened.

