New Bern woman wins $250,000 top prize in new scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman bought a lucky ticket and won one of four top prizes of a new game.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Katherine Adolph won the $250,000 top prize. Her lucky 20X The Cash ticket came from the Five Points Mini Mart on National Avenue in New Bern. Adolph took home $178,126 after all taxes.

The 20X The Cash game debuted this month with four top prizes of $250,000. Two $250,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.