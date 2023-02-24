NC House Speaker Tim Moore in car crash Thursday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and another state representative were involved in a car crash Thursday night.

According to WRAL, Moore and Rep. David Willis were returning to Raleigh from Wilson after a few events, when the vehicle they were traveling in was “rammed from behind several times.” Neither of them was injured.

General Assembly police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

