Minivan crashes in Greenville children’s center playground

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No kids were hurt when a minivan crashed into a children’s center playground on a busy Greenville street.

Greenville police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Greenville Boulevard near Elm Street.

The van was coming from the mall and police say it ran the red light at Elm, collided with a small SUV on Elm, and then crashed through the Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Children’s Center playground fence.

Officers say no children or teachers were in the playground at the time of the crash.

The minivan driver wasn’t hurt, but the other driver was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for their injuries.

Police say charges are pending in the crash.

