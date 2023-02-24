Massive Wayne County fire still smoking nearly two weeks later

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly two weeks after that massive fire in Wayne County began and it is still smoking in some areas.

The fire at National Salvage and Service Corporation in Dudley was first reported around 1:30 a.m. on February 11th.

Dozens of agencies from multiple counties battled the blaze that involved piles of old railroad ties.

Firefighters say small fires within the 20-acre site continue to burn, and that because of the layout of the facility, those fires cannot be reached.

The Mar-Mac Volunteer Fire Department says the small fires may burn for quite some time, but they are all within containment lines around the facility.

A Wayne County spokesman says investigators have yet to report back any findings on a cause for the blaze.

