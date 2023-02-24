Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville
Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Appeals court upholds Outer Banks bridge plan
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two felons

Latest News

Massive Wayne County fire still smoking nearly two weeks later
Two years after Jacksonville transgender murder, $15,000 reward remains active
Duplin County deputies investigating homicide
Duplin County deputies investigating homicide
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan