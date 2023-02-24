Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Juvenile with AR-15 detained at Raleigh high school basketball game

Raleigh Police Department
Raleigh Police Department(Raleigh Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile in possession of an AR-15 was detained during a high school basketball game in North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded Thursday night to a call alerting them that a juvenile suspect had brought the gun to Millbrook High School in Raleigh during the game, police said. The suspect was not a student at the high school.

Raleigh Police worked with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County Public School security to locate the suspect and immediately take him into custody.

Police said they were seeking to have the case proceed in juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional officers were present on campus Friday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville
Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Appeals court upholds Outer Banks bridge plan
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details
The fire began on February 11th.
Massive Wayne County fire still smoking nearly two weeks later
Rep. Tim Moore, James Brogden
Goldsboro man charged with DWI in crash with House Speaker Tim Moore’s vehicle
ECU baseball team
Saturday’s ECU baseball game against UNC has been postponed