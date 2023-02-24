Greene Central boys basketball upsets rival Kinston in state playoffs

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene Central boys basketball team upset Kinston on Thursday night in the second round of the NCHSAA state 2A boys basketball tournament 65-58.

Jaylen Cobb led the way with 39 points for the Vikings. Amir Holmes had 24 points to lead the Rams.

Greene Central advances to play at South Granville in the next round.

Boys State second round results WITN area teams:

1A

Bertie 92, KIPP Pride 55

West Columbus 62, Ocracoke 49

Washington County 83, Chatham Central 63

Pamlico County 51, Weldon 48

2A

Farmville Central 82, North Johnston 53

East Carteret 61, Seaforth 60

Heide Trask 74, Washington 71 (OT)

3A

Terry Sanford 55, South Central 53

Southern Durham 64, Rocky Mount 58

Northern Nash 67, West Carteret 62

Seventy-First 76, Richlands 28

4A

Lumberton 67, New Bern 52

