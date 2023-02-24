Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU softball splits home opener doubleheader with Bucknell

Pirates claim game one but drop game two
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball split its home opener against Bucknell on Thursday. Pirates took game one of the doubleheader 3-1 but fell 2-0 in game two.

Pirates got it going right away as Taudrea Sinnie found the gap with a lead off triple.

Taylor Edwards was able to bring her in with a sac fly to left. They got up and never trailed in game one.

They play two Friday. ECU faces Radford at 3 PM and Saint Francis at 5:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum
The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.
Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two felons

Latest News

ecu softball
ecu softball
Conley, South Central girls advance
D.H. Conley, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state playoffs third round
Greene Central upsets Kinston
Greene Central boys basketball upsets rival Kinston in state playoffs
Cratch and Hollinger sign college football commitments
D.H. Conley football seniors Cratch, Hollinger sign college commitments