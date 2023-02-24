ECU softball splits home opener doubleheader with Bucknell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball split its home opener against Bucknell on Thursday. Pirates took game one of the doubleheader 3-1 but fell 2-0 in game two.

Pirates got it going right away as Taudrea Sinnie found the gap with a lead off triple.

Taylor Edwards was able to bring her in with a sac fly to left. They got up and never trailed in game one.

They play two Friday. ECU faces Radford at 3 PM and Saint Francis at 5:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.