ECU professor to discuss COVID-19 study

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A professor at ECU will discuss her findings from a COVID-19 study Friday.

Dr. Suzanne Lea is a professor of public health at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. She’ll discuss her study at the ECU Heart Institute at 2 p.m.

Lea studied natural and vaccine-acquired immunity to COVID-19. The results of the study reaffirm previous findings that natural immunity wanes quickly while the vaccine provides significant immunity from the virus.

