Eastern Carolina man arrested for several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is charged after an investigation leads to the finding of child sexual abuse material.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Albert Suniga is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor.

The charges comes after the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with the Department of Homeland security, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation on February 15.

During that investigation, officials found out that Suniga allegedly possessed multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Warrants were obtained by officials, and he was then arrested.

He is currently in custody at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $700,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say more charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

