Duplin County deputies investigating homicide

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened Friday.

Duplin County deputies say they were called to 538 West Carroll Street, that’s just outside the town limits of Magnolia.

The victim has been identified as Michael Hall. Deputies have not yet said how the man died.

Anyone with information on Hall’s death should call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Tip-line at 910-372-9202 or the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

