Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Duplin County deputies investigating homicide

Murder
Murder(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened Friday.

Duplin County deputies say they were called to 538 West Carroll Street, that’s just outside the town limits of Magnolia.

The victim has been identified as Michael Hall. Deputies have not yet said how the man died.

Anyone with information on Hall’s death should call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Tip-line at 910-372-9202 or the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot during robbery attempt in Greenville
Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Appeals court upholds Outer Banks bridge plan
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two felons

Latest News

Sound Rivers
Swim Guide gives an ‘all-clear’ on the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico
Greenville police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Greenville Boulevard near Elm...
Minivan crashes in Greenville children’s center playground
Goldsboro man charged with DWI in crash with House Speaker Tim Moore’s vehicle
Goldsboro man charged with DWI in crash with House Speaker Tim Moore’s vehicle
POLICE: Mom found unresponsive with drugs in reach of toddler
POLICE: Mom found unresponsive with drugs in reach of toddler