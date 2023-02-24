Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

D.H. Conley, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state playoffs third round

WITN area girls scores for state round two
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley girls beat last year’s regional champions from Apex Friendship 57-52 on Thursday night to advance in the 4A NCHSAA State basketball tournament to the third round. They will play at Panther Creek on Saturday at 4 PM.

South Central girls also rolled on in the state 3A playoffs. The Falcons crushed Burlington Williams 79-39. The Falcons will host Terry Sanford in the third round on Saturday.

WITN area state basketball second round girls scores

1A

North Duplin 59, Voyager 51

Southside 66, Cape Hatteras 44

2A

Southwest Onslow 54, J.F. Webb 37

North Pitt 79, Hertford County 47

3A

Rocky Mount 57, Franklinton 24

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Sanders
Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum
The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.
Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two felons

Latest News

ecu softball
ecu softball
Greene Central upsets Kinston
Greene Central boys basketball upsets rival Kinston in state playoffs
Cratch and Hollinger sign college football commitments
D.H. Conley football seniors Cratch, Hollinger sign college commitments
ECU softball splits home opener doubleheader.
ECU softball splits home opener doubleheader with Bucknell