D.H. Conley, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state playoffs third round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley girls beat last year’s regional champions from Apex Friendship 57-52 on Thursday night to advance in the 4A NCHSAA State basketball tournament to the third round. They will play at Panther Creek on Saturday at 4 PM.

South Central girls also rolled on in the state 3A playoffs. The Falcons crushed Burlington Williams 79-39. The Falcons will host Terry Sanford in the third round on Saturday.

WITN area state basketball second round girls scores

1A

North Duplin 59, Voyager 51

Southside 66, Cape Hatteras 44

2A

Southwest Onslow 54, J.F. Webb 37

North Pitt 79, Hertford County 47

3A

Rocky Mount 57, Franklinton 24

