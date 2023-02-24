D.H. Conley, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state playoffs third round
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley girls beat last year’s regional champions from Apex Friendship 57-52 on Thursday night to advance in the 4A NCHSAA State basketball tournament to the third round. They will play at Panther Creek on Saturday at 4 PM.
South Central girls also rolled on in the state 3A playoffs. The Falcons crushed Burlington Williams 79-39. The Falcons will host Terry Sanford in the third round on Saturday.
WITN area state basketball second round girls scores
1A
North Duplin 59, Voyager 51
Southside 66, Cape Hatteras 44
2A
Southwest Onslow 54, J.F. Webb 37
North Pitt 79, Hertford County 47
3A
Rocky Mount 57, Franklinton 24
