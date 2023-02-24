Advertise With Us
D.H. Conley football seniors Cratch, Hollinger sign college commitments

Cratch heading to ECSU, Hollinger to Kenyon College
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley football had a pair of signings Thursday afternoon in Greenville. Quazameke Cratch signed with Elizabeth City State. Andrew Hollinger signed with Kenyon College division three program in Ohio. Both guys said a family-like atmosphere attracted them to their programs. They both said being told they couldn’t do it makes signing a college scholarship mean even more.

“When I was born I had a birth defect. I only got one kidney and I got high blood pressure so if I get hit hard in a way I can get put on a tube. Get fed through a tube. I really believe I can get through that and hope that doesn’t happen,” says Cratch, “They talking about you can’t play football and that really pushed me to want to play football. Push all the doubts away and prove them wrong.”

“Ever since someone told me I was too small to play football, that was like ok, I will prove you wrong,” says Hollinger, “Since then this is what I wanted to do.”

