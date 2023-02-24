Advertise With Us
CRAVEN CO. DEPUTIES: Man accused of hitting three-year-old autistic child

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man is behind bars after officials say he was caught on camera hitting an autistic child.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Troy Trebisacci is charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability, felony assault by strangulation, and assault on a child under 12.

On Thursday, deputies say they went to a home on Antioch Road after video was found showing a person physically assaulting the autistic three-year-old.

When they got there, officials say they reviewed the security video, which showed Trebisacci hitting the child multiple times and putting his hands around the child’s throat while the child’s parent was at work.

This investigation led to the arrest of Trebisacci, who is currently in jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

