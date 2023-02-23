Well, it’s hot, hot, HOT breaking record temperatures all across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Its surely been a blazing February for the record books in Eastern North Carolina!

The following locations broke records for high temperatures on Wednesday, Feb. 22:

Greenville, N.C. made it to 82-degrees slashing the record of 80-degrees.

Jacksonville, N.C. hit 84-degrees knocking out the record of 81.

And Kinston, N.C. got to 84-degrees also kicking its record of 81-degrees to the curb.

And we can’t forget about New Bern, N.C. tying its record of 82-degrees.

With temperatures heating up earlier than expected for this time of year, it’s no surprise that some plants are already starting to bloom, but don’t get too comfortable because WITN predicts that at least one more freeze will come our way before the winter season is officially over.

We are currently on course to set new record breaking daily temperatures as well as monthly records for your Thursday.

