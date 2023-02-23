Advertise With Us
UPS locating distribution center in Onslow County with 98 new jobs

(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly a hundred jobs are coming to Onslow County thanks to a new UPS distribution center.

The facility will be located in Holly Ridge and will service the southeastern part of North Carolina.

The 98 new jobs is the largest economic development project for Onslow County in 40 years, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

“The decision by UPS to expand in eastern North Carolina is a tribute to our growth and our dedicated workforce which includes many veterans in this area,” said Governor Cooper. “As the third-fastest growing state in the nation, global logistics leaders like UPS are eager to build in military communities like Holly Ridge that have the right people and the transportation infrastructure to reach their customers.”

The UPS facility will be built in the Camp Davis Industrial Park with a $12.3 million price tag.

The company says the 98 jobs will include drivers, operations personnel, managers, and support staff. The average yearly wage for the jobs will be $67,657.

The state is giving UPS a $250,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund. UPS will receive no money upfront and have to meet job creation and investment targets to qualify for payments.

“What a fantastic announcement for our community,” said State Senator Michael Lazzara. “We appreciate the diligent work of our local officials and economic development professionals that helped us prepare and solidify this win for Holly Ridge.”

