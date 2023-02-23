UNC System continues with tuition freeze for in-state students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Tuition for North Carolina residents will remain frozen at all 16 state universities within the UNC System.

The UNC Board of Governors today approved tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year.

This is the seventh year in a row that in-state tuition has been frozen.

The board did approve some fee increases at several universities.

East Carolina University’s mandatory fees will increase by $16, while Elizabeth City State University will see its fees jump by $35. North Carolina State will actually see a $23 drop in fees, while UNC-Chapel Hill will remain unchanged.

The system said some tuition increases were approved for graduate students and out-of-state students.

