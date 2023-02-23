Advertise With Us
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two felons

Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens
Dexter Taylor and Khiry Dickens(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A traffic stop in one Eastern Carolina County led to the arrest of two felons.

The Nash County Sheriff’s office says deputies, along with the patrol division, made a traffic stop on NC 581, near US 64. on February 18 for a registration violation.

During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Dexter Taylor Jr., was found to have outstanding warrants for an arrest for parole violations.

He was arrested for warrant for parole violation and was taken into custody at the Nash County Detention Center.

Officials say Taylor originally was given no bond, but was released after his probation was reinstated.

The passenger of the vehicle, 30-year-old Khiry Dickens, was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon after a loaded handgun was found under his seat.

Deputies found the gun after Dickens left the vehicle and dropped a small bag of marijuana, which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

He was in the Nash County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond and has been released after posting bail.

Officials say a criminal history check shows Taylor was charged with murder in Halifax County in 2015, but was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Deputies say the history check also shows that Dickens was also charged with first degree murder in Halifax County in 2012, but was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

