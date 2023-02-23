Pitt County Board of Education to consider Google workspace extension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education will host a special meeting Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting will be to request purchase approval for a Google workspace expansion. Google workspace is a program that helps organize and streamline businesses.

The meeting takes place at 4 p.m. in the Blueridge Room in the Kathy Taft Center. The meeting is also open to the public virtually on the Pitt County School’s website.

