Maritime museum program scheduled in advance of peace vessel visit

Four Quakers set sail in 1958 on a 37-foot wooden ketch on a mission to prevent nuclear weapon...
Four Quakers set sail in 1958 on a 37-foot wooden ketch on a mission to prevent nuclear weapon testing. Sixty-five years later, a new crew is at the helm but still sharing the same message of peace.(NC Maritime Museum)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -Sixty-five years later, the new crew of the Golden Rule is continuing its message of peace.

The Golden Rule. considered the world’s first peace ship, will visit the North Carolina Maritime Museum in early March with several events planned before and after the ship arrives.

Dr. Arnold Oliver will retell the ship’s maiden voyage of four Quakers to protest nuclear weapon testing on March 4 at 3 p.m. with free admission.

The ship will be at the museum in Beaufort March 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be boat tours, crew visits, and even free sailing if the weather permits.

For more information on Golden Rule, visit vfpgoldenruleproject.org. For information on the March 4 program, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com

