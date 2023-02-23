Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fire chief for Greenville abruptly resigned this morning.
Chief Carson Sanders has been head of Greenville Fire/Rescue for just over a year, starting his job on February 1, 2022.
A news release said the resignation was effective immediately and it did not list a reason for the chief leaving.
Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named interim chief of the department.
Prior to his arrival in Greenville, the 53-year-old Sanders was assistant chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Florida.
