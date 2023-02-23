Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville’s fire chief abruptly resigns

Carson Sanders
Carson Sanders(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fire chief for Greenville abruptly resigned this morning.

Chief Carson Sanders has been head of Greenville Fire/Rescue for just over a year, starting his job on February 1, 2022.

A news release said the resignation was effective immediately and it did not list a reason for the chief leaving.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named interim chief of the department.

Prior to his arrival in Greenville, the 53-year-old Sanders was assistant chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum
The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.
Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit
Deputies said the theft happened Monday.
Deputies identify man wanted for Dollar General theft
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing

Latest News

Lan Rawls
Daughter of Aulander murder victim thankful for community support
UPS locating distribution center in Onslow County with 98 new jobs
RECORD BREAKING FEBRUARY TEMPERATURES (2023)
Well, it’s hot, hot, HOT breaking record temperatures all across ENC
Daughter of Aulander murder victim thankful for community support