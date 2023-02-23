Greenville City Council to host public safety town hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council will host a town hall on Thursday.

The purpose of the town hall is to discuss public safety throughout the city. It will feature presentations by Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls and ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell. There will also be a Q&A session for those in attendance.

The town hall takes place in Room 249 of the ECU Main Campus Student Center at 6 p.m.

