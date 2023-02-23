Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville City Council to host public safety town hall

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council will host a town hall on Thursday.

The purpose of the town hall is to discuss public safety throughout the city. It will feature presentations by Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls and ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell. There will also be a Q&A session for those in attendance.

The town hall takes place in Room 249 of the ECU Main Campus Student Center at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many parents against potential new social studies curriculum
Parents in Beaufort County speak out against controversial social studies curriculum
The resignations leave the two with just two part-time police officers.
Aulander searching for new police chief after he and six other officers quit
Deputies said the theft happened Monday.
Deputies identify man wanted for Dollar General theft
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Aulander where the sheriff said a woman was killed and...
Elderly woman killed, caregiver injured in Aulander stabbing
Nikita Hatch
DEPUTIES: Social media argument leads to deadly shootout outside Nash County plant

Latest News

Pitt County Board of Education
Pitt County Board of Education to consider Google workspace extension
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, February 23rd at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, February 23rd at 4:30am
Vigil comes two days after deadly stabbing
Aulander community mourns deadly stabbing at prayer vigil
Houston VS East Carolina Women's Basketball
Houston VS East Carolina Women's Basketball